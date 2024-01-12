MILWAUKEE – In addition to the major winter storm battering Southeast Wisconsin, residents and businesses on the northwest side of Milwaukee are now experiencing low water pressure.

Milwaukee Water Works said the low pressure is due to a major water main break at 91st and Mill Road, and additional breaks of smaller mains in the area.

A loss in power at the Florist district pumping station late this afternoon led to a reduction in pressure throughout the Florist district, which Milwaukee Water Works said is west of 76th and north of Silver Spring Dr.

As power was restored, the increase in pressure likely caused the main breaks. Water Works crews are currently working on isolating the main breaks, which should help restore pressure for most customers.

Milwaukee Water Works said accumulated snow and ice from the winter storm has made it difficult for their crews to access valves.

