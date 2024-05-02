MADISON, Wis. — Good Karma Brands, the parent company to 620 WTMJ, announced on Thursday morning that WTMJ and 100.5 ESPN Madison will become the new home for the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball program.

In addition to broadcasting all Badger Volleyball games, GKB is excited to embrace other local opportunities on-air, digitally, and within the community. The stations will activate around select matches in Madison and Milwaukee, including a “Lead Her Forward” initiative during the National Girls & Women in Sports Day celebration.

UW Women’s Volleyball completed the 2023 season at No. 3 in the AVCA Poll after a trip to the semifinals in the NCAA Tournament.

Established in 1997, GKB took root when founder Craig Karmazin visited the University of Wisconsin and determined Madison was an ideal city to begin his sports media enterprise. After 26 years, UW Athletics and GKB have agreed to a partnership during a particularly exciting time in women’s sports.

“We are proud to introduce broader coverage of Badgers Volleyball and to create additional avenues for audience expansion,” Karmazin said. “It is an exciting time, and our partnership with UW Athletics will present opportunities for a team that is proven to be best in class both on and off the court.”

Greg Scalzo, market manager for Good Karma Brands said, “We are excited to build off of the already established UW Women’s Volleyball brand and enthusiasm surrounding women’s sports to deliver the ultimate listening experience for fans.”