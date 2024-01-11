MILWAUKEE — Another winter storm is brewing in Southeast Wisconsin as the National Weather Service (NWS) has formally scheduled a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through Noon on Saturday, Jan. 13 for the following counties: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth and Waukesha Counties.

Weather experts are bracing for heavy snow accumulations between three and seven inches near the lakeshore with gusting winds up to 45 MPH, drifting the snow across the region. Snow projections inland are between six and 11 inches in this timeframe.

It may be wise to consider delaying or creating alternate travel plans if you were expecting to commute during this timeframe. Blowing snow will impact visibility and create hazardous road conditions, NWS officials project.

RELATED: What defines a “blizzard”? Weather experts break down the difference between a blizzard and winter storm

However, they are bracing for a potential lull in snowfall severity from the morning to the mid-afternoon. Furthermore, mild temperatures in the lakeshore regions of Southeast Wisconsin could also limit the snow accumulation and conditions, as was the case with the winter storm earlier in the week.

Weather officials advise that people in the impacted Southeast Wisconsin counties keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in the event of an emergency.

WTMJ’s Traffic Anchor Debbie Lazaga will have rolling updates on travel times and road conditions through Wisconsin’s Morning News and Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Friday. WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien will also provide consistent updates on the weather events as they come.

Advisory: While based on science, these are merely projections. WTMJ will provide more accurate information on this winter storm as it materializes.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: A Spotlight on Rising Stars from Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2024 40 Under 40