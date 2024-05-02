MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin’s favorite baseball stadium was featured on Top Chef: Wisconsin Episode 7. The ‘cheftestants’ were asked to created ‘elevated’ ballpark foods. The surprise guest judge: Former Brewers MVP outfielder Ryan Braun.

“It was a very cool life experience for me,” Braun told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “My wife and kids are huge fans (of Top Chef). They were super excited about it.”

RELATED: “Unrelenting in our pursuit:” How Bartolotta & Wisconsin leaders drew Top Chef to Wisconsin

Braun joked that being a guest judge was his chance to “stay relavant” with his kids (aged 3, 7, & 9), who have no memory of his MLB playing days.

“The baseball thing doesn’t register as much as being on Top Chef,” he laughed.

The episode was filmed last September, while the team was on a road trip. Braun, a self-proclaimed foodie, was impressed with the dishes created by the cheftestants.

“They came up with some great stuff,” Braun said. “I was incredibly impressed.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Pro-Palestinian college protests, tent encampments come to Wisconsin