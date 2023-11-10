MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin DMV is saluting veterans with special plates, giving folks a new way to honor veterans.

You’ve seen them on cars as you drive around — well, there’s a process to getting them. Dustin Sweeney, Title and Registration Processing Section Chief for the Wisconsin DMV, says it’s pretty straightforward.

“So, with the military group and National Guard plates, customers are required to mail an application to DMV,” Sweeney explained. “It’s an MV2653 form, and one piece of documentation that always needs to accompany that form is the DD214.”

It’s as simple as that. You can check out the forms online and provide a copy of that DD214, mail it all in, and in two weeks, you’ve got a license plate showing the pride you have in being a veteran. There’s an extra charge for these plates, but Sweeney says that charge goes to a great cause.

“There is a $15 issuance fee with any military group plate. That issuance fee does get sent over to the Department of Veteran Affairs, and then for members of the general public to just support veterans when they’re not former or active military, we do have a Wisconsin Salutes a Veteran’s license plate that’s available to the general public, and the $15 issuance fee for those plates also goes to the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

You can even get personalized veteran plates!

“That has an additional $15 fee for the personalization, and that $15 does go to the DMV General Transportation Fund,” Sweeney said.

By the way, the DOT has a bonus program that helps our veterans out. It’s called MOVE IT, which stands for Making Opportunities for Veteran Employment In Transportation.

Sweeney said the program can “help veterans get their foot in the door in the transportation industry and apply their skills that they learned while they were in the military to some of our transportation jobs that we have here in Wisconsin.”

As we all get together to celebrate these heroes, we want to let them know how special they are. So the next time you come across someone who’s driving around with one of these plates, give them a wave and a smile and thank them for protecting us.

