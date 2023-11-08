MILWAUKEE — In the second episode of her brand new show, ‘What’s On Tap,’ Sandy Maxx has a one-on-one conversation with Grammy award-winning artist and Wauwatosa native Grace Weber ahead of her upcoming performance at the Pabst Theatre for Milwaukee Theatre Week.

Sandy also dives into a discussion about Milwaukee Theatre Week as a whole, as well as an in-depth look at the 1925 Wurlitzer Organ being used at the Oriental Theatre for an upcoming screening of a silent film called “Safety Last.” She was joined by Robyn Erlich, the Milwaukee Film Marketing Coordinator, to break it down.

‘What’s On Tap’ airs most weeknights at 6 p.m. on WTMJ, barring scheduling conflicts with Bucks & Brewers games. This show features culture and creativity in Wisconsin and around the world with exclusive audio and thought-provoking discussions.

