MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli took the stand in day four of his homicide trial on Thursday.

Mattioli was a police officer with the force for 13 years. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of his friend, 25-year-old Joel Acevedo

“I know what I did. I know I wasn’t choking him. I thought he’d be OK. I didn’t think there was any way he could be hurt like that,” said Mattioli.

Court records show Acevedo was at a party at Mattioli’s home in April 2020. The following morning, Mattioli and Acevedo got into an argument and Mattioli restrained Acevedo for several minutes. Prosecutors say Acevedo was unable to breathe under Mattioli’s weight. Acevedo died six days later in the hospital.

Mattioli told the defense the argument started unexpectedly in his bedroom, claiming that Acevedo was rummaging through his pockets and trying to steal from him.

Mattioli testified that when investigators arrived following the fight, they asked if Acevedo was still breathing. “I said I don’t know, handcuff this guy,” responded Mattioli. “I didn’t feel the need to hurt him. I just wanted to hold him down until the police arrived.”

The defense is arguing that Acevedo’s history of drug use and medical conditions led to his death rather than Mattioli’s actions.

Former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Jeffrey Jentzen has testified that Acevedo likely would have survived Mattioli’s chokehold if he hadn’t had other medical conditions such as chronic asthma.

Clinical pharmacologist Dr. Jimmie Valentine testified on Thursday that Joel Acevedo had likely consumed a “high” level of cocaine before the fight with Mattioli. Valentine said Acevedo had also been drinking and still had a BAC of roughly 0.2 about four hours after he became unconscious.

Closings and jury instructions are expected Friday morning, followed by deliberations.