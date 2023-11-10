MILWAUKEE – The Salvation Army hosted the kickoff of the Red Kettle Campaign at the Milwaukee Public Market on Friday, with discussion of high ambitions.

Following a breakfast in the second floor of the Public Market adorned with holiday decorations, guests listened to the panel of speakers. Mayor Cavalier Johnson took the podium first and discussed the importance of charitable giving.

“We’re entering the holiday season and should all find ways to give,” said Mayor Johnson. “We should all certainly give through the Red Kettle Campaign.”

The new ‘Tap to Give’ feature was unveiled, allowing for digital donations with a card or phone. Trevor McClintock, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, said it was a natural progression as people carry less cash.

Commander McClintock said the Salvation Army has a goal of raising $4 million in donations this year, and feels confident they can hit it.

“Four million dollars is a very aggressive goal but when you look at the services we provide, that’s the number we have to raise to keep those programs going,” explained Commander McClintock. “We raise money for our Coats for Kids Program, for our food pantries, financial assistance and emergency relief. There are so many services that the Salvation Army offers and four million dollars will get us there.”

As the Salvation Army evolves to keep people enticed in donating, they are also working on keeping interest in volunteering for the charity. The Oak Creek Core is spearheading ‘Ring for Bling’, an initiative that puts any volunteer who rings a bell for donations for two hours or more into a drawing for a wrist-watch from Kelvin Schroeder Jewelers.

Around 120 Red Kettles can be found all over Milwaukee. Anyone interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army can sign up at RegistertoRing.com

