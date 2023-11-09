MILWAUKEE – A three-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police say they responded to the shooting at a home near North 64th Street and West Custer Avenue just after 9:00pm; one known suspect and another unknown suspect are wanted in connection to the shooting. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital, where as of this morning they were battling life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is the third to involve a child in Milwaukee since this past Tuesday. A 12-year-old and 15-year-old were shot roughly 30 minutes apart that night.

According to the Milwaukee Crime Dashboard, 2023 has seen more than 750 non-fatal shootings in the city, and 147 homicides.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.