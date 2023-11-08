MILWAUKEE – The word “vivarium” is Latin for ‘place of life’. And the Pabst Theater Group is hoping that is what their new 450 capacity venue “Vivarium” will be for Milwaukee’s Lower East side neighborhood.

The venue, scheduled for an early 2024 opening, is the spiritual succeessor to The Back Room at Colectivo, which PTG will be shutting down at the end of the year.

“In the nearly eight years since we’ve opened The Back Room, we’ve discovered how much it has added to and helped grow the Milwaukee club scene.” said PTG President and CEO Gary Witt. “It’s all-ages experience helped to open doors for many younger bands and their fans…Vivarium will be a continuation of The Back Room’s efforts.”

That all-ages component is what District Three Alderman Jonathan Brostoff is most excited about, telling WTMJ the city needs more things for kids to do.

“There’s certainly a market demand for it” said Brostoff. “I’m thrilled to have it be an all-ages place where we can have a positive, safe experience for the youth of Milwaukee.” He also noted a push for new zoning regulations in the city could help bring a variety of new developments in and around Vivarium in the future.

Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff (front) cuts the ribbon at “Vivarium”, flanked by Pabst Theater Group PResident and CEO Gary Witt (far left), Chris Socha from Kubala Architects (center), and Findorff Senior Project Manager Matthew Schroeder (right).

Findorff is the builder of the new venue, and says enhancements to the previous office space will include a blade sign featuring the venue name on the facade, an on-street parklet for bicycle parking, and back-of-house amenities for traveling performers including a secure load-in place, laundering area, and green rooms. Pabst Theater Group will fully own not just the venue, but also the adjacent properties in the building on Farewell Avenue. Concertgoers will be able to purchase food from neighboring tenants Dominoes, Chop Sticks Chinese food, and Ethiopian Cottage.

A rendering of what the outside of “Vivarium” could look like as concertgoers arrive. Image Credit: Pabst Theater Group

Renderings of what the entranceway to “Vivarium” will look like. Image Credit: Pabst Theater Group

Other small venues in the city have signaled their support for the development, as well. Kelsey Kaufmann, owner of Bay View’s Cactus Club, said a culture of camaraderie is brewing between the lower capacity venues in Milwaukee, and that Cactus Club will collaborate with PTG for future shows and events.

Also, just for fun, here’s a picture of Alderman Brostoff after Witt presented him with a new potted plant: