MILWAUKEE – On Tuesday morning, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was still frustrated with an umpire ruling that ultimately cost the Crew a chance to tie the game in the 9th inning on Monday night. The Rays would win the game 1-0.

“We got beat on a technicality,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “There was a really good chance for us to win that game.”

RELATED: Brewers 360: Pat Murphy explains what *not* to say to an umpire

The umpire ruled Jake Bauers’ bat hit the catcher during a drop third strike which would’ve scored Sal Frelick on a wild pitch. Instead of a tie-game with two men on and 1 out, Frelick was sent back to third and Bauer was sent to the dugout for the second out. The Rays would win the game 1-0.

“I’ve got all the respect (in the world) for umpires. They have a difficult job,” Murphy said, who was ejected from the game. “(But) it was a wild pitch. The ball got past the catcher. The backswing didn’t impede him.”

The Brewers have been the victims of two controversial calls in the last two games. Time to shake it off and move forward, according to the skipper.

“It’s a hard one to swallow but you got to get up and wash it off and find a way to win tonight.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Decision Wisconsin: A Legal Scholar Looks at the Issues Swirling Around the Race for President