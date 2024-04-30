MILWAUKEE — Now under 100 days to the Wisconsin State Fair, the entire 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheatre schedule has been released with dozens of acts highlighting the talent, tradition and summertime fun only found in America’s Dairyland.

For the complete list of acts, performances, and showtimes, click here!

The action kicks off on Thursday, August 1 at 11 a.m. CST with the Opening Ceremony live from the Bank Five Nine Amphitheatre, followed by performances by Kids from Wisconsin, The Holy Rocka Rollaz and Journey from the Heart.

Every day through the Wisconsin State Fair’s 11-day run, the Bank Five Nine Amphitheatre will host unique acts and activations catered to Wisconsin audiences.

