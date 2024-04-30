HALES CORNERS – A unique and popular garden returns to the Boerner Botanical Gardens this week.

Margie’s Children Garden opens on May 1st. It’s named after Margaret “Margie” Kezman, who passed away from breast cancer.

“It’s an endless garden for kids to run and play in,” said Calie Herbst, founder of MKEwithKids.com. “The tulips are popping.”

The park was developed a couple of years ago, Herbst told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

“There are multiple parks,” she said. “There is a troll bridge, a cottage, and nooks and crannies for reading stories, etc.”

MKEwithKIDS is planning to sponsor a concert at the garden this summer.

“Keep your eyes open for that,” she said. “It’ll be a cute event for the little ones.”

