I-43 Northbound was closed near Highway 145 (Fond du Lac Aveunue) because of an shooting Saturday night. A 20-y-old woman was transported to an area hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound while driving.

At least two lanes of traffic and the North Avenue off ramp have been closed while the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene. Traffic was diverted off the highway.

The highway was reopened about an hour and 40 minutes later. Delays were back into the Marquette interchange.