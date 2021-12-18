While Milwaukee hasn’t seen the damage that other communities around Wisconsin have seen, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds property owners to use trusted contractors for repairs and to be leery of storm chasers that come knocking with aggressive sales tactics.DATCP says to not give in to high-pressure pitches; instead, usetrusted sources such as your friends, neighbors, and insurance agent for contractor referrals.

DATCP also identified some tips for what to look for with contractors:

Be wary of any contractor who knocks at your door. If your municipality has a door-todoor sales ordinance, call municipal officials to find out if the contractor holds the proper permits.

Get lien waivers from anyone you pay for home repairs. If the person collecting your money does not pay their supplier or worker, a lien could be put on your property.

Get a written contract with exactly what work will be done, what materials will be used, a start and completion date, and warranty information.

Check with your local building inspector to see if the work requires a permit and make sure an inspector visits the job site before you provide final payment.

Request a copy of the contractor’s certificate of liability insurance.

Keep all receipts that document the cost of repairs or the replacement of damaged items.

You can also contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 to check for complaints against a business before you sign a contract, or you can email at [email protected]