After a slow start to the game, the Milwaukee Bucks closed out the 2nd quarter strong. The Bulls got up by 13 in the first quarter at one point and held a 33-25 lead after the first. The Bucks outscored the Bulls in the second quarter 35-29 and cut the Bulls lead to two going into the half.

The Bucks took their first lead of the game in the third quarter and led after by one after the third quarter. The fourth quarter was back and forth affair and the Bucks tied it late at 111 following a Brook Lopez three, but Cody White nailed a jumper to give the Bulls a two point lead and Khris Middleton missed a shot with under 10 seconds to play.

The Bulls hit free throws late to clinch a 116-111 win. The Bucks are back in action Tuesday to take on the Indiana Pacers. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the loss in Bucks Talk