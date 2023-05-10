The NFL is set to release its schedule on Thursday, and it certainly will look a bit different heading into 2023.

A few notable changes here…

One significant change, a Black Friday game – the first time ever for that to happen.

Another one, the biggest, is the Thursday Night Football flex, which now can make teams play two short-rested games throughout the season.

The difference here? Not every team will get two games, some will stay at one, and after hearing that, you may sit back and ask yourself – “How is that fair?” The Answer: It’s not.

The new change also allows the NFL to change Sunday afternoon games to Thursday Night from weeks 14-17 with only a two-week notice.

I am not breaking any news here, but have Thursday Night games been any good since the NFL dove into these?

Any player will tell you it’s a bad idea, which equals a lousy product, and ultimately adds unnecessary risk to players who are already playing a very dangerous game.

As fans, how would you feel buying tickets, setting travel dates and hotel reservations, only to find out weeks before it’s all changed, and now you’re out of hundreds, maybe thousands of your hard-earned dollars?

Good luck changing any travel and hotel commendations in and around TitleTown.

None of this is ideal, but when it comes to the money-hungry NFL, I am not shocked, and unfortunately, I’m sure you aren’t either.

For a sport that preaches player safety, are we truly surprised the NFL turns a blind eye to the continued silliness it portrays year in and year out?

As it always has, money in the NFL talks, and despite what the league tries to tell you, they don’t care about you or the players that help them make billions of dollars, year in and year out.