MADISON, Wis. — Four people were injured and 21 individuals were displaced from their homes on the west side of Madison when a building exploded and collapsed near Park Ridge Dr & S Gammon Rd.

Our news partners at TMJ4 confirmed that the incident, which took place around 6:00 p.m. on May 9, 2023, left four people hurt. One of them was rushed to a hospital while three others were able to take themselves for medical treatment. No further details are currently available regarding the victims’ current condition or prognosis.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the explosion also damaged a nearby eight-unit building, rending it uninhabitable. Firefighters were able to rescue three pets in the wake of this incident and found a fourth cat unharmed hours later.

Video credit: TMJ4

REPORT: Increased violence and lack of staff leading to deadliest year for Wisconsin law enforcement since 2000

The cause of this explosion and subsequent collapse is still unclear as the Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team remains on the scene to investigate, process and search for signs of instability that could cause issues down the line. 19 total crews from across the Dane County area responded to the scene and helped clear it out.

Despite previous reporting from the Madison Fire Department, the building that exploded was an 8-unit complex — not a 6-unit complex. Between the two buildings, 16 units were impacted.

At this stage of the process, Madison fire officials have yet to state an estimate of the monetary damage afflicted by this incident.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: WTMJ wins 24 awards including ‘Station of the Year’ from Wisconsin Broadcast Association