Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game for a Bucks team that currently owns the best record in the NBA.

He’s about to finish third in NBA MVP voting.

Despite being the best player on the best team, Giannis is currently viewed by Las Vegas behind 76ers center, Joel Embiid and Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic.

Embiid’s MVP case is no doubt strong, but it will be augmented by voter fatigue. Giannis and Jokic have won the last four league MVP awards and voters – fair or unfair – will take that into consideration.

Don’t believe me?

In 2018, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook earned MVP honors after becoming the first NBA player to average a triple double since Oscar Robertson in 1962.

In 2019, Westbrook again averaged a triple double and finished tenth in the voting. In fact, Westbrook finished seven places behind teammate Paul George.

On Monday night, Giannis became the thirteenth player in NBA history to log a triple double without missing a shot. Seems like a pretty big deal, but I don’t recall hearing anything about it on the national level.

Best player in the World: Giannis.

Best two-way player in the World: Giannis.

Best team in the NBA: The Bucks.

If it’s possible for sustained dominance to be taken for granted, Giannis will be exhibit-A in the eyes of MVP voters.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.