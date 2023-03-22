MILWAUKEE — A man from Muskego, Wisconsin is receiving praise after saving a group of four travelers whose boat was wrecked by a whale and sank in Polynesia roughly one week ago.

As first reported by TMJ4, Geoff Stone recently came face-to-face with the realization that at 60-to-65 miles away, he was the closest person to a group of stranded boaters in the middle of Polynesian waters. He received word after the stranded group sent an alert to family members and friends, who posted in a boat-watching Facebook group.

Stone, who is the captain of ‘The Rolling Stones’ ship, rushed to the area. TMJ4 reports that one of his sailors grew excited once they saw the stranded life raft in the water, but even then, the group was still over an hour and a half away from picking up the four boaters.

During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Rick Rodriguez — the captain of the sunken ship — told hosts that the whale struck their boat’s propeller, rendering it unable to operate. As it began to sink, they boarded onto an emergency life raft and signaled for help. Nine hours after leaving the sinking ship, they boarded onto the Rolling Stone.

