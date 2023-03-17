March is here and so is the madness.

The die-hard screaming fans, the unpredictable buzzer beaters, and the amazing Cinderella stories are a few of the amazing storylines for March.

Look, you don’t even need to be a sports fan but still can fall in love with the madness in March

Each family, group of friends, and even companies get together, grab a pen, and fill out their brackets, that usually only remain perfect for just a day, if you’re lucky.

If you’re like me, yesterday you may have rushed home from work or school and the first thing you did when you got home was get to the T.V , and turn it on to watch March Madness.

To put it simply, there isn’t a sporting event like it, where 68 teams have a chance at competing for a national championship, winner take all tournament – No matter the size of the school.

And, look, the fun didn’t even take long to get underway, as the start of the tournament saw two major upsets as the number 13 seed Furman beat the 4-seed Virginia Cavaliers, and the number 15-seed knocked down the number 2-seed Arizona Wildcats.

Look, the NCAA has many issues, many issues we discuss everyday, but this, this is not one of them.

The Super Bowl is great, but this is arguably the greatest sporting event in the world.

Now, let’s have us a day and a weekend, and let the madness commence!