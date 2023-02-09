In acquiring veteran forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks found a way to add a versatile defender with the capability of knocking down open three-point shots.

Sound familiar?

In 2021, the Bucks pulled off a deal for a player with a similar profile in PJ Tucker. Tucker brought toughness along with years of playoff experience, the ability to space the floor and guard multiple positions.

The Bucks won an NBA championship that season.

At the time of the trade, Tucker was averaging 4 points, and 4 rebounds per game for the Houston Rockets. Bucks fans quickly learned the deal had more to do with Tucker’s heart, hustle and intangibles than it did his scoring and rebounding.

Crowder – who hasn’t played all season – checks the same boxes.

In trading for Crowder, Bucks General Manager John Horst is once again proving his mission to maximize the Bucks championship window of opportunity with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Did the Bucks go all-in? No.

Did they add a valuable piece? Absolutely.

