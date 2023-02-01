For years I’ve wanted to despise Tom Brady, but today I can do nothing but tip my cap to the greatest Quarterback of all-time.

While I’ve never been a fan of the famous Brady post-game snub, or him blowing up teammates on the sidelines, I cannot argue with his resume.

Ten Super Bowl appearances, seven wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins are more than every team in the NFL.

Just once in his NFL career as a starter did Brady guide a team to a losing season.

Brady was not averse to playing in the pre-season. He wasn’t allergic to organized team activities. He is the only player in NFL history to throw for over 100,000 yards, including the playoffs.

Brady frequently took less cash to ensure his teams stayed highly competitive. While Brady is the top earning player in NFL history, he’s never been the highest paid player in the NFL.

Brady is also an underdog. A draft day afterthought, Brady was famously selected in the sixth round after the likes of Giovanni Carmazzi and Spergon Wynn.

Instead of bemoaning Brady’s retirement, I’ll simply tip my proverbial cap to the greatest to ever play the position.

