Packers fans got their consolation prize yesterday when the Minnesota Vikings failed to win their NFL Playoff game, at home, in a back and forth second half affair with the New York Giants.

For years, the tables have been turned. The fanatics in Minnesota, Detroit and especially Chicago have found ways to make the postseason interesting, even though the Vikings, Lions and Bears were not playing, but rooting for the Packers opponent to send Green Bay home before reaching the Super Bowl.

That’s the rivalry. That’s envy. That’s stoking the friendly fire. In days gone by, you would seek out a close friend who supports the other team, rib them, ride them, collect on a friendly wager perhaps.

Now, social media is littered with instant responses and mocking. And Packer fans let the Purple People have it.

And that includes, surprisingly, actual Packers players.

David Bakhtiari, Keisean Nixon, Rasul Douglas and others all provided trolling jabs directed at their division counterparts.

An interesting approach, considering the Packers had all the time in the world to troll…from their sofas and recliners at home.