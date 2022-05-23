Tiger was forced to withdraw after carding a 79 in the third round.

World number-1 golfer Scottie Scheffler didn’t even make the cut.

Phil Mickelson didn’t even play.

Conditions were not ripe for scoring all week.

But in the end, the PGA Championship delivered a crazy finish highlighting just how difficult it is to win.

After three rounds in the 60’s. little known Mito Pereira crumbled under the pressure of leading a major entering the final round.

Justin Thomas carded the low round of the day and forced a three-hole playoff with Will Zalatoris. Thomas defeated Zalatoris to earn his second career major.

Thomas is 29 years old.

Zalatoris is 25.

Pereira, who is 27, finished tied for third with 25-year-old Cameron Young.

The elder statesman of the top-five finishers at the PGA Championship is 31-year-old Tommy Fleetwood.

The presence of Tiger or Phil on the weekend will yield better ratings than a playoff between an up-and-comer the popular Thomas.

But my commentary isn’t about ratings. It’s about the state of golf. Never has the game seen as robust an infusion of young and talented players as today’s game.

Thank Tiger for that.

