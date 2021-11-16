Pete Carroll is at it again.

One day after being shut out by the Packers in a 17-0 loss at Lambeau field, the Seattle Seahawks gum-chomping Head Coach is blaming the officials.

It’s a desperate act for a Head Coach who is struggling.

Struggling to look inward to the faults of his team.

Struggling to evolve his antiquated style to fit today’s NFL.

Struggling to recognize that his team didn’t just lose a game at Lambeau…they were shut out.

The walls are caving in on Carroll.

At 3-6, the Seahawks are in last place in the competitive NFC West division. Language in the contract of star quarterback Russell Wilson allows him to walk away following this season.

The last time the walls were caving in, Carroll was at USC. In January of 2010, five months before the NCAA levied severe sanctions against the University, Carroll jumped ship to join the Seahawks.

In typical Pete Carroll fashion, when the going gets tough, excuses rain from the sky or he just bails out.

The former has begun. The latter? It’s just a matter of time.

