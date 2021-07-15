Can you think of a greater play in franchise history?

Leading 101-99 with just over a minute left in game-four of the NBA Finals, Giannis swatted away an alley-oop attempt to Deandre Ayton that would have tied the game.

I’ve watched it 300 times and still have no idea how Giannis did what he did.

Showing on gifted scorer, Devin Booker. One foot on the free throw line. Peeling off as soon as Booker lobs the ball. Turning his body. Moving laterally toward the hoop and jumping off one foot.

Giannis skied high above the square to block the dunk attempt of a powerful 7-foot center with a 7’5″ wingspan, in the 47th minute of an NBA Finals game.

Two weeks after hyperextending his knee during game-four of the eastern conference finals.

No other player in the world makes that play, in that situation, without fouling.

Khris Middleton had “the game”. Giannis had “the moment”.

A moment that should be regarded as one of the single greatest plays in NBA History.

This is how legends are made.

