The NBA’s sneaker king is a Milwaukee Buck.

PJ Tucker is coming to Milwaukee from Houston in exchange for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson, and a future first round pick.

The Bucks getting Latvian sharp shooter Rodions Kurucs as well.

And Torrey Craig is headed to Phoenix to clear up some cap space.

Tucker is the centerpiece, and a much needed centerpiece at that.

This move is all about the Nets.

General Manager Jon Horst knows that in order to get to The Finals, his team has to go through Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, and Kevin Durant.

Tucker immediately gives the Bucks tremendous versatility on the defensive side of the floor.

His presence allows the Bucks, if necessary, to play Giannis at the 5 defensively.

Oh by the way, on Twitter in 2019, guess who Kevin Durant called the toughest one-on-one defender in the NBA for him to go against?

PJ Tucker.

The Bucks have won 10 of their last 11 games.

They’re playing their best basketball since the fall of 2019.

But they’re not resting on their laurels.

Props to Jon Horst for seeing the big picture.

