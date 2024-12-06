DETROIT – There were plenty of heated exchanges between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions during their contest Thursday night at Ford Field.

Those exchanges included a tense moment between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan before the game even started.

Things got "spicy" before Thursday's game between Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan who was on the field to hold the flag for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jv1V4smgMx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

RELATED: Packers are swept by rival Lions after defense can’t come up with a big play

It’s unclear what words were exchanged ahead of the confrontation, but after the 34-31 Packers loss, LaFleur told the media the fan had been making a throat slash sign towards some Packer players.

“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” LaFleur said. “I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields, and usually they police that much better.”

The fan had been on the field as part of the flag-holding crew for the National Anthem, and could be seen egging on the crowd after the exchange.

“I would like to see security step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that,” added LaFleur.

ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel told Wisconsin’s Morning News Friday why people should absolutely not try to replicate the fan’s actions:

On the football field, the last thing you want to be is 'fake tough guy'@gneitzel16 dives into the fan interaction w/ Coach LaFleur before yesterday's game on Wisconsin's Morning News@AdamRobertsMKE @erikbilstadWTMJ pic.twitter.com/zikBFD0Sov — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 6, 2024

The Packers are now 9-4 following the loss and head to Seattle December 15th.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Pancake Breakfast Special: 7 marathons, 7 days, 7 continents; Dr. Clark Gamblin