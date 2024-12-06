DETROIT – There were plenty of heated exchanges between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions during their contest Thursday night at Ford Field.
Those exchanges included a tense moment between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan before the game even started.
It’s unclear what words were exchanged ahead of the confrontation, but after the 34-31 Packers loss, LaFleur told the media the fan had been making a throat slash sign towards some Packer players.
“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” LaFleur said. “I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields, and usually they police that much better.”
The fan had been on the field as part of the flag-holding crew for the National Anthem, and could be seen egging on the crowd after the exchange.
“I would like to see security step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that,” added LaFleur.
ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel told Wisconsin’s Morning News Friday why people should absolutely not try to replicate the fan’s actions:
The Packers are now 9-4 following the loss and head to Seattle December 15th.
