GREEN BAY, Wis. — ESPN reports that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finished his darkness retreat. The future Hall of Famer said that he would use this trip to reevaluate himself and his future prospects mentally, physically and spiritually before deciding what’s next for him.

ESPN’s Xuan Thai spoke to Scott Berman, owner of Sky Cave Retreats, who confirmed that Rodgers completed his visit to Southern Oregon on Wednesday, February 22. While on this retreat, Rodgers was confined to one room in complete darkness. During his most recent appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Rodgers said that he would spend four days and four nights contemplating those next steps on this trip.

PREVIOUS: “That’s always going to be home” — Rodgers reflects on Green Bay, national media & mental wellness ahead of darkness retreat

While retirement is on the table, Rodgers could be lured back to the gridiron by the $59.5 million he’s owed in 2023. He also suggested that this might not be his decision, and that the Packers could also choose to move on from him.

Despite the noise, both Rodgers and Green Bay’s leadership have left the door open for the four-time MVP to return.

EXTRA POINTS: It’s time for Packers’ general manager to dig in and take ownership of his team

“We made a really big commitment to (Rodgers) last offseason, so I think as we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just this year,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told The Associated Press. “Like I said, he’s going to take his time, and the communication will be pretty constant as we move forward.”

Rodgers played through numerous injuries this season including a broken thumb while throwing for his fewest yards since playing just seven games in 2017. And yet he remains a future Hall of Famer, which makes him a serious commodity in the NFL quarterback market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Jets have already reached out to Green Bay to express their interest in trading for Rodgers.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court Race — Protasiewicz, Kelly advancing to general election