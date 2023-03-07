Wade Hagenbart is the owner of the Dram Shop bar in Brooklyn, and he said he’s just ready for the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga to be over.

“I want him to sign, stay with the Packers or leave,” he said. “Leaving to the Jets would be great.”

After weeks of uncertainty and a four-day darkness retreat for the still-current Packers quarterback to gain clarity on his options, reports circulated that Rodgers was meeting with team officials from the New York Jets. On Tuesday Rodgers met with Jets owner Woody Johnson and other members of the organization’s leadership including Coach Robert Saleh in Los Angeles.

Hagenbart said he would embrace Rodgers joining the green and white – and he thinks his regulars would as well.

“As long as this isn’t a ploy for him to come to the Jets for one year and then go start for the Vikings,” he laughed.

Hagenbart has operated Packers bars in New York City for over 20 years. His first, Angry Wade’s, closed in 2020 due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, Hagenbart moved his Packers regalia to the Dram Shop and has been building up the bar as a haven for fans of the Green and Gold.

“We’ve got a nice core group of fans who come in every weekend,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun, I love it.”

Packers fans at the Dram House in Brooklyn. Photo provided by Wade Hagenbart.

Hagenbart, a native of the village of Dousman in Waukesha County, said he would be excited to go see the former quarterback of his hometown team once again take the field as the starter for the home team at MetLife Stadium.