As the NFL off-season kicks off next week, it seems quite likely the Green Bay Packers will have a new starting quarterback heading in to 2023.

As multiple sources have confirmed, the New York Jets sent out a contingent of team officials to California to meet with the Packers 4-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Those who traveled included, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and even included owner, Woody Johnson.

You could say, quoting one of my favorite movies in Napoleon Dynamite, “I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious.”

But, yes, things are getting really serious, and, as I sat on my couch last night, endlessly scrolling my twitter feed in search of an update – I pondered this question…

What is Matt LaFleur thinking? Are coach and general manager, Brian Gutekunst on the same page?

My fear here is, they aren’t, based on words spoken by both of them, and I’m curious what that could ultimately mean for the future of Green Bay.

By all we know, based on his own words, LaFleur has wanted 12 back each of the few seasons we have had to go through this.

We also seen how ecstatic the head coach was on draft night in 2020 when the team selected Jordan Love.

Bottom line – My opinion is LaFleur is widely split on his feelings, which might not be a good thing.

I need my head coach all-in on one side of the spectrum, while maintaining the same vision as the general manager and vice versa.

LaFleur knows what he has in Rodgers, it’s safe and comfortable, but at the same time, he’s also likely excited about his future with Jordan Love.

If all comes to fruition, and Rodgers is dealt, which seems likely at some point, I need to hear that both the whole front office and the head coach are on the same exact page, reading the same exact word, at the same time – If not, look out, Packers fans.