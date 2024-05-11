MILWAUKEE – On what would have been her 20th birthday, dozens of friends and family wearing pink gathered at Exhibit Hall D at the Baird Center Friday to remember the life of Sade Robinson.

Robinson went missing on April 2 and was later found killed and dismembered. Her alleged killer, Maxwell Anderson, is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for a scheduling conference. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building.

The program given out to attendees of the ceremony: pic.twitter.com/VhYQqfp1yj — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) May 10, 2024

The service got off to an emotional start with a remembrance of Robinson by her younger sister, Adrianna Reams, who fought through tears while describing the bond they shared.

“When we leave here, I want everyone to carry on Sade’s light in you,” Reams said.

The memorial also included remarks from Robinson’s parents, Carlos Robinson and Sheena Scarborough.

“I told her I didn’t want her to be like me, I wanted her to be better than me. I watched her grow from a tiny little baby into a beautiful and talented young lady that would make any father proud,” Robinson said.

Scarborough, who has been vocal in the weeks since her daughter’s death in demanding “Justice for Sade,” described how she has been struggling and leaned on support from her family.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I can barely move, I can barely talk, walk, eat, sleep. I don’t want to live anymore,” she said.

While Scarborough said she wished Sade hadn’t been the one to carry this honor, she vowed to keep her memory alive through the Sade’s Voice foundation, which Scarborough has been setting up since her death. The foundation aims to raise awareness and resources for missing Black and brown girls and women in Southeast Wisconsin.

Robinson was set to graduate from Milwaukee Area Technical College this week with a criminal justice degree. In attendance at the memorial were many of her coworkers from Pizza Shuttle, one of the two jobs she worked. The restaurant was closed Friday in honor of the memorial and employees gathered after the public ceremony at the Baird center to honor their friend.

After the service at the Baird Center wrapped up, everyone went outside to release six doves in honor of Robinson.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office continues to search for the rest of Robinson’s remains, which have not all been found. The family said Friday’s service was not a funeral because they cannot put Robinson to rest until they have all of her.

