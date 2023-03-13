GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a resurgent second half of the season that landed with an All-Pro selection, Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon has reportedly reached a one-year agreement to return to the team for $6M.
As reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 25-year-old will receive the maximum contract available to players at his position.
This is only the first domino to fall for the Packers as the free-agency period launches. At this point, there is no word on when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will announce his next steps.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:
- Packers bar owner in NYC: Bring on Rodgers to the Jets
- Soon-to-be free agent Allen Lazard has one foot out the door
- Packers running back Aaron Jones takes $5 million pay cut to stay in Green Bay
- Extra Points: Packers leadership must all be on the same page to sustain success
- “That’s always going to be home”: Rodgers reflects on Green Bay, national media & mental wellness ahead of darkness retreat
EXTRA POINTS: Packers’ stance is clear — the team is comfortable looking past Rodgers to the future