GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a resurgent second half of the season that landed with an All-Pro selection, Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon has reportedly reached a one-year agreement to return to the team for $6M.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 25-year-old will receive the maximum contract available to players at his position.

The news #Packers fans have been waiting for: They've agreed to terms with All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

This is only the first domino to fall for the Packers as the free-agency period launches. At this point, there is no word on when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will announce his next steps.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

