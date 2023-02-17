GREEN BAY, Wis. — While all eyes in Wisconsin patiently await the next steps of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, another crucial Aaron is doing his part to remain with the Green Bay Packers through next season.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers’ front office and running back Aaron Jones’ agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, have come to terms on a salary reduction that will keep him with the team through next season. He took to social media, confirming the announcement and showcasing his devotion to the Packers franchise:

Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau📈Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back 🙏🏾🧀💯 https://t.co/oByIqs9jeK — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) February 17, 2023

Jones’ salary for the 2023 season will be $11 million including a signing bonus worth $8.52 million. Previously, he was on track to make $16 million this season, which made him a candidate to be released by the team in a cap-saving move. Since 2021, Jones has made the second-most money of any running back besides Christian McCaffrey.

Through 17 games in the 2022 season, Jones totaled 1,516 yards from scrimmage, which is the second-highest total of his career. This came while operating in a committee with an up-and-coming back, A.J. Dillon maintaining a significant role in the team’s rushing attack.

Dillon’s production and youth gave credence to the mindset that Jones was expendable given his cap number – though both parties ultimately expressed interest to keep Jones in Green Bay.

