MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old died and two people were injured in a deadly crash on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the collision happened just before midnight on 5/11/24 at the intersection of Appleton Ave. and Burleigh St.

A black Ford was driving recklessly while traveling southeast on Appleton when it collided with a red vehicle that was turning west onto Burleigh.

The 50-year-old driver of the red car died at the scene.

A third vehicle was also struck in the crash. Milwaukee Police did not immediately identify its two occupants but said they are expected to survive.

Police arrested the 24-year-old female driver of the black Ford. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.