Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre are good friends…now.

It’s no secret, though, that Rodgers and Favrey didn’t get along for a period of time in the aftermath of Brett’s departure from Green Bay.

Aaron has clearly learned from that experience.

Rodgers acknowledged in speaking with the media on Wednesday that he stayed in touch with Jordan Love throughout this tumultous offseason to keep the 2nd year QB posted on what was going on.

More importantly, Rodgers was calling just to check in on the young guy.

12 has been in those shoes before.

Going through the media ringer at this stage of your NFL career when you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong can be daunting.

Rodgers knows that better than anybody, and he wanted to make sure that his own saga wasn’t taking too much of a toll on Love.

That’s experience. That’s leadership. That’s love.

Aaron Rodgers is clearly handling his final years in Green Bay better than Brett Favre ever did.

One more ring could cement his place in Packers’ lore forever.