We are not doctors.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t make you feel better on Wisconsin’s Morning News. After a medical breakthrough according to the University of Utah, a treatment with one of these devices, called a Diadem, can improve your emotional state, blood pressure, as well as joint pain and other medical effects.

Producer of Wisconsin’s Morning News, Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill got his hands on his very own Diadem that was curated just for therapy treatment with a Wisconsin’s Morning News twist.

This is the Wisconsin’s Morning News diadem treatment in this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special