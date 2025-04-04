MILWAUKEE — The man charged with putting super glue in his co-worker’s soda enters a not guilty plea.

34-year-old Joseph Ross from Milwaukee faces one felony charge of placing foreign objects in edibles and over three years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman working at State Fair Park on March 20 reported to officers that she noticed a strong chemical smell coming from her open drinks on her desk. It had been happening for the previous 2-3 weeks and once she consumed the drinks, she got extremely sick.

After setting up a hidden camera, she eventually captured Ross adding a substance to her drink.

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police confirmed it was super glue.

Ross posted the $10,000 cash bond on April 2, waived his preliminary hearing, and is due back in court on May 13.