This one is for you, Dad! This playlist has been curated with you in mind by Wisconsin’s Morning News producer Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill, with the help of our esteemed listeners.

You may not always get the recognition you deserve, and let’s be honest – you’d still be nowhere without mom. However, this weekend belongs to you. So whatever you’re doing today Dad, strap up your off-white, grass stained new balance shoes, grab your charcoal and your spatula, and be that shining example of what it means to be a leader of a family.

Its Pancake’s Playlist! Enjoy!