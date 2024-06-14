In a segment of Wisconsin’s Morning News that is typically reserved for funny sound bites, wacky news stories, and otherwise goofing off on the radio – this time we get a little more serious.

This one is for Dad. I personally don’t really like sharing much about myself on the radio. For one, I’m not that interesting. For another, I don’t think people really care. However, my show allows me the perfect opportunity to highlight one of the most impactful people in my life. The life lessons he taught me only translates partially through my work on the radio. In fact, you can gather that in the story that I share here. Both myself and Erik Bilstad give a few minutes of our day to share stories, experiences, and advice that our fathers have given us – albeit in the most ‘dad’ way possible.

This is a Father’s Day edition of the Pancake Breakfast Special