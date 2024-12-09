MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is having a fundraiser on December 11 at 10:30 A.M. at the Police Academy at 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee. Patty Jerving, the mother of Officer Peter Jerving, has 22 afghans which she crocheted over the past few months that will be on sale there.

These afghans are for “Squad 4374”. The number 4374 was Peter Jerving and Jimmy Nowak’s squad when they worked the streets of Milwaukee together. Officer Jerving died in the line of duty on February 7, 2023.

The prices for Patty’s afghans range from $45.00 to $130.00 depending on the size of the afghan, and the cost of the yarn. All proceeds from Patty’s afghans will go to pay for scholarships for new recruits in the Police Academy.

Please help her support new police officers for the city of Milwaukee.

