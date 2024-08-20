CHICAGO — ABC News reporter Jim Ryan, speaking via phone, provided an in-depth look on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News into the ongoing protests and who might be attending the Democratic National Convention in downtown Chicago.

He reported that the demonstrations, conducted with proper permits, have been characterized by “lots of shouting, lots of chanting,” but remain “peaceful” so far.

John Mercure, and Julia Fello also shared their thoughts on potential attendees, suggesting that the DNC is likely to attract a mix of political figures, advocates, and possibly big-time celebrities.

