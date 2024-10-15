What’s On Tap:

In a Special 3-hour episode of What’s On Tap Sandy Maxx talks to Author Silvia Acevedo about her entry in the new book Haunted States of America. She talks to Historic Third Ward Association Marketing and Communications Director, Jordan Dechambre about the upcoming Gallery Night. Halloween events around the state of Wisconsin. Game Of Thrones memorabilia going on auction for millions of dollars. The Song You Need To Hear: “Pretty in Pink” The Psychedelic Furs. Brian Regan comedy show announcement. Charlie Berens podcast show announcement. “Lightning and Thunder” movie news. Brit Floyd concert announcement.