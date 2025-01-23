Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra announced today that Violins of Hope-Wisconsin will be showcased in Milwaukee starting September 1st, 2025, through January 31st, 2026.

MYSO Chief Executive Officer Linda Edelstein told WTMJ’s The Upswing that “The Violins of Hope are instruments from the Holocaust that were played by Jewish musicians and other musicians that were targeted by the Nazis during [World War II]”

Edelstein went on to say that they aim to “educate about the lessons of the holocaust, connecting them to today and to our experiences…and how we see ourselves, each other and the world around us.”

The instruments being showcased have toured all over the world and primarily reside in Israel. Although many of them are still playable, others will only be held for exhibition so that visitors can see them up close.

The Upswing is presented by Horicon Bank.