Veteran Milwaukee Journal Sentinel journalist Mary Spicuzza joins Scaffidiology Podcast host Steve Scaffidi for a look back at a story that made newspaper headlines in Milwaukee in 1978. August Palmisano, Spicuzza’s cousin, was killed by a car bombing on June 30, 1978, a case that remains unsolved to this day.



Spicuzza details the open questions in the case and possible connections to the Milwaukee mob bosses and the Mafia.



Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday to Friday, 9-10 a.m.