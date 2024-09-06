Ever wonder what it would be like to live on a ship for most of your life?

What goes into keeping travelers happy on a cruise ship touring the rivers of Europe?

On a recent trip to Germany, Steve Scaffidi sat down with Avalon Waterways Cruise Director Mihai Dimofti for a lively conversation about life on a cruise ship and what it really means to be a cruise director. If you’ve never experienced what it’s like to be on a river or ocean cruise, this is a great listen!

