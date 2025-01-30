For an indoor winter oasis, head to one of Wisconsin’s many waterparks this season. You’ll relax in warmth and water regardless of the weather outside. Here’s to splashing through winter.

Water and lights at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells

Plan your next winter getaway to the Waterpark Capital of the World — the Wisconsin Dells!Stay at the Wilderness Resort for a ton of fun inside.

The resort boasts four indoor waterparks, with thrilling slides, activity pools, one-of-a-kind attractions and so much more.For a beach-like atmosphere, head to the Wild Waterdome Waterpark.The glass roof of the waterpark bathes the space in natural light, while you can float on the country’s largest indoor wave pool.

Be sure to check out the Wilderness Resort’s latest attraction.Aquavia Lumina is a year-round, multimedia experience that takes you on an enhanced nighttime walk through the woods.You’ll go on a mile-long journey where lighting, projections, sound and set design tell a unique and immersive story.

Waterpark fun for the whole family in Green Bay (Brown County)

Make Tundra Lodge in Green Bay your destination for family-friendly waterpark thrills.The hotel’s indoor waterpark is 30,000 square feet of aquatic playground.

Enjoy zooming down the three-story-high slides or relax on the gentle currents of Green Bay’s only lazy river.Kids will also love splashing through Tenderfoot Falls — an indoor jungle gym full of water features.When you want to dry off, check out Tundra Lodge’s arcade, which is stocked with more than 70 arcade games.

For outdoor adventures, go tubing and ice skating at Ariens Hill.The attraction in Green Bay’s Titletown district features a 46-foot-high tubing hill.You’ll zoom down the hill with perfect views of Lambeau Field in all its winter glory.For another family activity, rent skates to glide on the rink that loops around the tubing hill.

Splash the day away in Sheboygan (Sheboygan County)

Travel to Sheboygan this winter for a whole lot of fun at Blue Harbor Resort.Located on Lake Michigan, you’ll be wowed by the classic coastal feel of the resort.Travel parties of all sizes will find the right accommodation with a wide selection of suites and villas available.

Resort guests receive access to Breaker Bay, the onsite waterpark where it’s always a toasty 84 degrees.Spend hours playing in the waterpark, from dueling tube slides to water basketball.Test your balance and skill at Breaker Bay’s surfing simulator.It’s a fitting — and warmer — surfing option in a city that’s known for its winter surfing on Lake Michigan.

You’ll find plenty to stay busy the whole weekend at Blue Harbor Resort. You can dine at one of several of the restaurants, hone your putting skills at indoor mini-golf or rejuvenate at the spa.

