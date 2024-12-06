MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss the key challenges commercial insurance buyers are currently facing.

“A few factors are defining this market for commercial insurance buyers right now,” Szalacinski said. “Some rates are up, like auto insurance, umbrella insurance, and property coverage. Some rates are headed down like workers compensation and cybercrime coverage, and insurance companies continue to be very disciplined in their approach to underwriting.”

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.