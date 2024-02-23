MILWAUKEE — Now that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says the saga of state redistricting maps is ‘done,’ he’ll turn his attention to a wave of tax cut proposals, which he told 620 WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi should be addressed within a week or two.

During an appearance on Political Power Hour, Gov. Evers explained that agreeing upon and signing the legislative redistricting proposal several days ago would allow him to shift focus toward a package of GOP-backed tax cut proposals, largely addressing the middle class.

“It has to be responsible. It has to be sustainable. It has to be targeted to the middle class, so that’s kind of the priority,” Governor Evers explained to Scaffidi.

Specific topics Gov. Evers highlighted from these tax proposals include childcare, redefining certain tax brackets, retirees and more. He told WTMJ he’ll most likely move forward with tax proposals that would benefit working families who pay for childcare.

So what constitutes a middle-class family these days? Gov. Evers says married households that make $150,000 per year or less fall in this category. He’s also looking at ways to address school funding and some of Wisconsin’s suffering small businesses — specifically, those that are currently suffering because of the mild winter.

In reviewing these proposed tax cuts, the Governor will also have a specific eye on Wisconsin’s small businesses.

“There’s a lot of them that are going to go belly up,” Governor Evers said. “We have to support that industry or we’re going to have fewer people in the workforce and that’s not very helpful for Wisconsin.”

